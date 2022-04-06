After years of fans campaigning to see him in the franchise, Moon Knight has finally entered the MCU, thanks to the character’s self-titled TV series debuting on Disney Plus last week. With Oscar Isaac in the role, the show is proving that it was worth the wait to see him in live-action. Even so, you may have heard the rumor that a Moon Knight movie was almost made a few years ago, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn at the helm.

Gunn has now addressed this rumor on Twitter, and — as is the case a lot of the time — it turns out it’s been blown out of proportion. The Peacemaker creator revealed that he did once have a less-than-serious conversation with Marvel president Kevin Feige about the idea of tackling Moony, but he never actually delivered a pitch for such a project.

“No, I didn’t,” Gunn said, when shutting down the rumor in response to a fan’s question. “I talked to Kevin Feige about it once in passing, like I did twenty other things, because I’ve always loved the character.” The filmmaker then went on to say that he’s excited to catch up with the Disney Plus series when he gets the chance. “I can’t wait to check out [showrunner Jeremy Slater]’s show.”

No I didn’t. I talked to Kevin Feige about it once in passing, like I did twenty other things, because I’ve always loved the character. I can’t wait to check out @jerslater’s show. https://t.co/g1cwsOTOzq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 6, 2022

It’s no surprise that Gunn is a fan of Moon Knight, as Marc Spector is definitely in keeping with The Suicide Squad veteran’s taste for dysfunctional superheroes who carry a lot of trauma around with them. Gunn’s previously admitted that he has no interest in doing a movie about Marvel and DC’s tent pole characters, like the Avengers and the Justice League, as he gravitates to the weirder heroes on the edge of the universes.

A Moon Knight movie would’ve been a good fit for his talents, then, even if he never actually pitched one. As it is, Gunn is currently shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, along with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which look to be his final Marvel Studios projects before he returns to DC full-time. Gunn has Peacemaker season two and a couple more Suicide Squad spinoffs in the works for the Distinguished Competition.

The James Gunn-less Moon Knight continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.