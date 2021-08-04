James Gunn Teases More Suicide Squad Spinoff Shows

John Cena might be a walking mass of muscle with plenty of experience in the action genre, but he’s arguably given his best performances when leaning into his underrated comic persona. The professional wrestler’s deadpan stylings and expert timing yielded memorable turns as Amy Schumer’s date in Trainwreck, a tattooed drug dealer called Pazuzu in Sisters and a worried father in Blockers, while he’s a genuine scene-stealer in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Peacemaker is a contradiction if ever there was one, admitting he’s so focused on peace and liberty that he’ll happily kill as many men, women and children as necessary to get it. He’s also got an HBO Max spinoff in the works, with Gunn writing an eight-episode prequel series during a bout of creativity brought on by the first COVID-19 lockdown, and the first episodes arrive next January.

The Suicide Squad is packed with memorable characters that each get at least one or two moments to shine, and while the title makes it perfectly clear that not all of them will make it to the end credits, Peacemaker‘s prequel status has shown that they can still return to our screens. During a recent social media Q&A, Gunn was asked if any more of the antiheroes have solo projects in the pipeline, and you can check out his response below.

Gunn is always happy to engage with his fans on social media, and he’s made a point of outlining that he’d never mislead or lie to them, so it certainly sounds as though The Suicide Squad could end up providing fertile ground for HBO Max content. As to who might be the subject? Well, we’ll just have to wait and see.