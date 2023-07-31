James Gunn already moving to distance his animated DC content from everything else coming down the pipeline

There are few fandoms more divided than DC, with the SnyderVerse subset holding on for dear life and utterly rejecting anything and everything James Gunn is cooking up for the sole reason that he’s not Zack Snyder.

They were admittedly thrown for a loop when he heartily endorsed Blue Beetle, though, while the announcement of an animated adaptation of Watchmen drew exactly the reaction you’d expect given that it was the subject of Snyder’s slavish three-hour epic that got even longer when multiple extended editions rolled out.

Speaking of which, Gunn has made it clear that his new and improved DCU will cross-pollinate between live-action, animation, and potentially even video games, which isn’t technically going to impact the ongoing DC Animated Universe that’s been churning along nicely for years releasing a steady stream of fresh content.

When asked on Threads if the likes of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths will occupy the same territory as Creature Commandos and tie directly into canon, the co-CEO of DC Studios answered with a succinct and entirely self-explanatory “nope.”

To be fair, nobody was expecting the entirety of DC’s two-dimensional output to be corralled into one seamless timeline, but it does at least ensure the DCAU won’t be getting impacted by whatever the Guardians of the Galaxy director and Peter Safran are cooking up.

The SnyderVerse won’t be restored, but the animated universe will be just fine, and that’ll have to do for now as the superhero sandbox undergoes its latest top-to-bottom reinvention.