James Gunn assures fans Drax’s nipples are okay after theme park ride announcement

We all know that the writers for the MCU come up with some great jokes, but few were quite so gut-busting as hearing Drax complain about his sensitive nipples in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Seriously, theaters were filled with raucous laughter at the moment and there are over three thousand nine hundred videos on TikTok literally about just host sensitive his nipples are.

So when James Gunn took to Twitter today to advertise the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster coming to EPCOT in 2022, many fans were highly concerned to see his chest covered up and wanted to make sure his nipples were okay.

Thankfully, Gunn decided to answer one fervent fan to assure us all that Drax’s nipples were not harmed in the making of this roller coaster. “Drax’s shirt is lined with fine orloni leather and it feels quite pleasant and unrestrictive,” Gunn said on Twitter. “Thank you for being concerned for his well-being.”

While being a bit comedic, he did also take some time to answer questions about the new attraction as well. As the photo did feature an adult Groot, people were curious if this means he would be fully grown for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but it doesn’t seem this will be the case.

“This is not Vol 3 – it is Cosmic Rewind, which is its own thing,” he told one fan. He also clarified further, telling another that, “It’s in its own universe.”

When asked if this would also be Drax’s new costume in Vol. 3 he also responded, “It is his costume for Cosmic Rewind.”

So there you have it folks, Drax’s nipples will be okay and it seems this new ride will be set in a new universe all its own. It looks like we’ll just have to wait a bit longer before James Gunn reveals details on the incoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which is filming now.