Watch: Surprising ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star returning for new theme park attraction

Marvel Studios spares no expense when it comes to every single project bearing the cinematic universe’s branding, whether that’s feature films, streaming exclusives, theme park attractions, entertainment on cruise lines and everything in between.

Having recently announced that big names like Anthony Mackie, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly had shot an Avengers project for Disney Cruise entertainment, James Gunn was forced to clarify that before production started on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he’d gathered the cast and crew to shoot footage for upcoming Epcot exclusive Cosmic Rewind.

Sylvester Stallone Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Return With New Set Pic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see in the promo video, eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close has made a surprise return to the MCU as Nova Prime, and if the short film is accepted as official canon, then that would indicate that she survived the destruction of Xandar at the hands of Thanos, which potentially leaves the door open for her return in Vol. 3.

While that’s entirely speculative on our part, it’s hardly outside the realms of possibility either, given that having a star of Close’s caliber on board brings instant gravitas to any film, regardless of whether we’re talking about an independent drama or the irreverent intergalactic adventures of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.