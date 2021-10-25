Major MCU Stars Shoot New Avengers Project For Disney Cruise Ship

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is much more than a film and television franchise, it’s a multimedia empire that has fingers in many pies, whether it be $200 million blockbusters and expansive merchandise lines or theme park attractions and dining experiences on cruise ships.

James Gunn cleared up the confusion surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by revealing that the crew were shooting footage for Walt Disney World’s Cosmic Rewind roller coaster, and now some heavy hitters have been confirmed for Disney Wish’s Avengers: Quantum Encounter on the high seas.

As per WDW News Today, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will appear in the show, while Ross Marquand will reprise his role as Ultron from Marvel’s What If…?.

The show follows Ant-Man and the Wasp as they give a demonstration of the latest Pym tech, but Ultron shows up on the scene to cause havoc, forcing the tiny superheroes to rope in Sam Wilson and Carol Danvers for assistance, with a further surprise guest being teased.

Looking at the names involved, you can bet Quantum Encounter didn’t come cheap regardless of how long or short it runs for, and the talent will have no doubt been paid a pretty penny for their efforts.