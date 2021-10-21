James Gunn Clears Up Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Filming Confusion

We’ve been getting some mixed signals from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently, with Chris Pratt taking to social media and revealing that he was on set for his first day of shooting the hotly-anticipated superhero threequel.

However, James Gunn then chimed in by saying that production on Vol. 3 hadn’t actually started, but the cast and crew were working on footage for upcoming Walt Disney World roller coaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind instead. That then begged the question as to why the movie’s leading man and writer/director could get their wires crossed when they were evidently in the same place at the same time working on the same project.

As he tends to do on an almost daily basis, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator took to Twitter and sought to clarify that while he is back with his Guardians family and cameras are rolling, he hasn’t called action on Vol. 3 quite yet.

Despite stories to the contrary, we haven't started shooting #GotGVol3 yet (but we are pretty close). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 19, 2021

Gorgeous Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Poster Teases Thor Team-Up 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Once the Cosmic Rewind scenes are in the can, you’d imagine Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will finally kick off in earnest. Gunn is famed for debunking rumors and falsehoods on social media, so he’s more than earned the right to have his words taken as gospel, especially when he’s talking about one of his own films.