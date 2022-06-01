James Gunn calls out ‘disgusting’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting scam

James Gunn has spoken out warning fans about fake casting scams taking place referring to his next MCU film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

According to fans, several casting companies have claimed to provide opportunities for aspiring actors to work on the upcoming Marvel film, though as Gunn explains, these are all scams. Even more sinister is the fact that these promoted ads are still being shared despite the film having wrapped filming last month.

In a post on social media, Gunn warned fans not to fall for these scams also reassuring aspiring actors that they are not authentic.

“Okay this is disgusting. People should beware of companies like Nine9dotCOM, ripping off people and taking advantage of their dreams. Once again, this casting call is bullshit: we finished shooting a month ago.”

Despite being named in Gunn’s tweet, the company Nine9dotCom is yet to address the ads. Gunn took to their social media page responding to a post calling them “con artists”, another comment they are yet to respond to.

Victims who claim to have fallen for these kinds of scams before claim that they have aspiring stars pay a one-time fee before subscribing to further monthly fees, though none of the promised casting opportunities ever come to fruition.

As Gunn repeated, filming for the next Guardians of the Galaxy film has finished and fans have less than a year now to wait before it arrives in theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023.