James Gunn calls it a wrap on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

The only downside is that there's still 363 days to go until the movie hits theaters.

James Gunn has been offering regular production updates on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has extended to the writer and director clearing up any confusion as to which of his three cosmic Marvel Cinematic Universe projects has been shooting at any given time.

As well as capturing footage for theme park attraction Cosmic Rewind, the cast and crew have simultaneously been filming their third feature-length installment and a Disney Plus Holiday Special, which sounds like a logistical nightmare on almost every level.

However, the Super and Slither filmmaker has finally called it a wrap with little under a year to go until Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5 of next year, exactly six years to the day since the last installment released, where it’ll overtake Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to claim the longest gap ever between standalone MCU installments.

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

There’s still a while to go, but at least we know the Guardians will be back on our screens in July when Thor: Love and Thunder lands, with the Holiday Special set to tide us over when it hits streaming towards the end of the year. Not that Gunn is planning to rest on his laurels when Peacemaker season 2 will be gearing up in the relatively near future, without even mentioning the Amanda Waller spinoff series starring Viola Davis that he’s set to executive produce.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been a long time coming, but we’ve got every confidence it’ll be able to deliver on the massive expectations fans have built up in their heads.