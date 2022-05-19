James Gunn has set fans a tough challenge on social media — to name six movies they consider absolutely perfect. Obviously, perfection is something that’s very subjective when it comes to cinema, as one viewer may find a film to be flawless while someone else thinks it’s a waste of time. The movies that people are choosing for Gunn’s challenge, then, say a lot about their personal tastes.

Gunn’s own choices are especially intriguing, as they display his wide-ranging interest in classic cinema and yet are worlds away from the kind of films he’s known to make himself. “Off the top of your head, 6 movies you can watch anytime & consider as close to perfect as a film can be,” Gunn wrote before naming his six. They are 2004’s Kung Fu Hustle, 1973’s The Long Goodbye, 2004’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2009’s Mother, 1974’s The Godfather Part II, and 1969’s Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.

Off the top of your head, 6 movies you can watch anytime & consider as close to perfect as a film can be.

Kung Fu Hustle (Chow)

The Long Goodbye (Altman)

Eternal Sunshine o t Spotless Mind (Gondry)

Mother (Bong)

The Godfather Part II (Coppola)

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (Mazursky) https://t.co/3Gmgrsx9AR — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 19, 2022

As for the replies, naturally, a lot of people mentioned Gunn’s own films. Guardians of the Galaxy came up in a bunch of lists, for one.

Empire Strikes Back

Pulp Fiction

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Goonies

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Alienshttps://t.co/RRKL3zG5OA — D Conran (@d_conran) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile, those of a more DC persuasion plumped for The Suicide Squad.

Off the top of your head, your top six movies you can watch anytime, and consider as close to perfect as a film can be. Here's mine:



Everything Everywhere All At Once



Her



Inception



The Suicide Squad



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Soul https://t.co/o6GeNBuaZq — MT (@MasterTainment) May 19, 2022

Elsewhere, certain other directors appeared repeatedly on folks’ lists, including Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, Sam Raimi, and Christopher Nolan.

Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid (Hill)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (Speilberg)

The Big Lebowski (Coen bros)

Brazil (Gilliam)

Pacific Rim (Del Toro)

Pulp Fiction (Tarantino) https://t.co/eqnILIAerZ — Nessy (@AndrewNessy) May 19, 2022

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Back to the Future, Part 2

Aladdin

Michael Clayton

The Fugitive

Casino Royale https://t.co/qMmZURYyX5 — kev (@KevinPeterson) May 19, 2022

The Evil Dead

Evil dead 2

Army of Darkness

Spider-Man 2

Paddington 2

Shaun of the dead



This is excluding your films, because I don't want to be a boot licker, but they would be up there too, especially TSS — J○sef (@Slither2006) May 19, 2022

THE YESS MOVIES



1. The Dark Knight

2. Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

3. Rudy Habibie

4. Interstellar

5. Scott Pilgrim Vs The World https://t.co/8YWJWKeUDw — Pelaut Kehidupan👨🏻‍✈️🌧️ (@kaffeiin) May 19, 2022

One of these is not like the others…

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Suspiria (2018)

Scream (1996)

Black Swan

Fire Walk With Me

Night of the Living Dead https://t.co/1ZXXM0fdmk — Cooper Abbott (@CooperAbbott_2) May 19, 2022

Finally, Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie is getting the recognition it deserves.

Blade Runner 2049

Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse

Alien

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

The Transformers: The Movie

Me, Earl, And The Dying Girl https://t.co/REYpAZw08v — Cam (@CamCamthaJam) May 19, 2022

An interesting spin on the challenge — movies with perfect soundtracks.

Off the top of your head, 6 movies whose soundtrack is as close to perfect for the film they're in? #Movies



2001: A Space Odyssey

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Crow

Pulp Fiction

Out of Sight

This Is Spinal Tap — D Conran (@d_conran) May 19, 2022

But I think we can all agree that this is the definitive list.

Air Bud



Air Bud: Golden Receiver



Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch



Air Bud Spikes Back



Air Buddies



Air Bud: The Great Gig in the Sky — CinemaListed.com (@CinemaListed) May 19, 2022

While Gunn is known for his irreverent action-comedies, his perfect movies list comprises dramas, thrillers, noirs, as well as a couple of very different comedy films from his own. It’s interesting to get a glimpse at the eclectic melting pot of influences that goes into the director’s work. And, hey, if he can make a Godfather-inspired reboot of Howard the Duck for Marvel one day, we’d be up for that.

James Gunn has just finished production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, hitting theaters in May 2023.