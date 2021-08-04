James Gunn Confirmed To Return To DC For Another Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is confirmed to be returning to DC for another movie, although the official plans have yet to be revealed.

Gunn is the director behind notable movies like the Guardians of the Galaxy series and The Suicide Squad. He is currently working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, but fans can expect another DC movie from the talented director in the future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC Films president Walter Hamada confirmed Gunn will be back for another DC film.

“Gunn is always welcome back, whatever he wants to do. He really has a vision and he’s a great partner with us. Whenever he wants to come back, we’re ready for him,” said Hamada. “He’ll be back. We have more stuff planned.”

However, the details surrounding the next project are unclear. Gunn did tease fans with a cryptic message indicating a Suicide Squad spinoff show could be in the works, but this has not been officially confirmed.

The Suicide Squad did finish under budget without any additional days of photography, which is almost unheard of in blockbusters. John Cena reportedly agreed to star in a Peacemaker spin-off show before hearing the pitch, thanks to Gunn’s impressive work ethic and style during the filming of The Suicide Squad.

“This is what happens when you leave a brilliant man alone with his thoughts,” said Cena. “I didn’t even hear what it was [before saying yes], and when I heard it was Peacemaker, I was extra excited.”

Fans will have to wait for Gunn to reveal his next DC project but can rest easy knowing another film or show is in the pipeline.