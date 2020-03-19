James Gunn is a busy guy at the moment. Principal photography on The Suicide Squad wrapped last month (and Warner Bros. will be breathing a sigh of relief that it concluded before Coronavirus shut everything down). But with post-production beginning on that, some level of pre-production will also be happening on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn has said he won’t work on two movies at the same time, but it’s inevitable that some wheels will still be spinning over at Marvel Studios.

Details on what Guardians Vol. 3 will consist of are thin on the ground at the moment, but we know that Gunn has a completed script. A tiny bit more light was shed on the project yesterday when the director declared that he was holding a “Self-Quarantine Q&A” and answered questions from fans. During this, he was asked if Sean Gunn’s Kraglin would be back, to which Gunn replied:

“What kind of Guardians movie would it be without Kraglin?”

Sean Gunn returning as Kraglin isn’t exactly an astounding revelation, as the actor has appeared in almost every James Gunn movie ever made. In addition, Kraglin popped up in Avengers: Endgame during the final battle. Hopefully the next time we see him he’ll have a new mastery of Yondu’s fin and deadly Yaka Arrow.

While we have no confirmation on the plot of the movie, we can assume that a major source of drama will be Star-Lord dealing with the death of Gamora while trying to build bridges with an alternate history time-travelled version of her. And that, it’s safe to say, is the kind of situation way above the pay-grade of even the most dedicated agony aunt.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled for release on August 6th, 2021, but expect a lot more Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 news before then.