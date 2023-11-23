James Gunn could throw a wrench in Chris Evans’ Marvel return if DC pulled off this surprise casting that would cut close to home

We all know Marvel needs to pull off a big swing in order to recapture its lost mojo, and according to reports, that could include bringing back the OG Avengers, like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans.

Although Variety claimed that Marvel is seriously considering breaking the bank to invite those beloved stars back into the fold, Kevin Feige himself has denied it. But with the multiversal scope of Avengers: Secret Wars incoming, some kind of return for, say, Evans is easy to imagine. Whether that be as Steve Rogers or even his Human Torch from Fox’s Fantastic Four movies.

But you know what’s increasingly looking equally as likely? That Evans’ wife, Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista, stands a decent chance of starring in the DCU.

Superman: Legacy‘s cast is raising the possibility of the Evans household being split between Marvel and DC

You’d expect the actress — who married Evans in Sep, 2023 — to be in with an easy shot of landing a Marvel role of her dreams, given that she led her own action-packed comic book adaptation in the aforementioned Netflix series. However, we haven’t heard a sniff, even a sketchy rumor, about Baptista being lined up for some kind of MCU gig. But, if Marvel doesn’t come knocking soon, then they could easily lose her to DC.

Why? Because James Gunn is developing a curious habit of filling his DC movies with Portuguese actresses. Following on from Daniela Melchior in The Suicide Squad, Superman: Legacy has added Sara Sampaio to its cast as Eve Teschmacher, girlfriend to Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. In addition, Maria Gabriela de Faria has likewise been hired as The Engineer, a role she’ll reprise in The Authority movie – De Faria is Venezuelan but is of Portuguese descent.

Whatever the reason for this curious quirk of his casting habits, given that Baptista is perhaps the most notable Portuguese actress working in Hollywood right now, it stands to reason that Gunn could be giving her a ring sometime soon. Who knows, maybe he could cast her as Kara Zor-El in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie. Or as one of the Amazons in the Paradise Lost Wonder Woman prequel series.

Either way, it would be interesting to be a fly on the wall of the Evans residence the day this happened, as Evans and Baptista would go from husband and wife to the stars of rival superhero universes that are both clawing to gain box office domination. Although, unlike the Avengers, we’re sure their relationship is strong enough to survive some kind of superhero civil war.