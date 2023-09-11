Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s wedding: location, superhero guests, and more

Now that news has spread that Captain America: Civil War star Chris Evans and Warrior Nun actor Alba Baptista have gotten married, let’s break down all we know about Hollywood’s hottest newlyweds, from superheroic wedding guests to the very origins of their relationship.

Where did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista get married and which Marvel guests showed up?

Evans and Baptista tied the knot at their home in a private ceremony on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, CBS News reported. As an apparent testament to how much the couple values their privacy, Page Six reported the Sept. 9 ceremony involved guests signing non-disclosure agreements and keeping their phones on lockdown during the wedding, as we previously reported. Famous Marvel co-stars who showed up included Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr., Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Chris Hemsworth, and Hawkeye‘s Jeremy Renner.

How did Chris Evans meet Alba Baptista, and how long have they been together?

Due to Evans and Baptista apparently keeping his private life largely out of the limelight, we don’t necessarily have the ability to pinpoint the very day they first met. However, barring one of them perhaps sharing that story with us one day, rumors point to their relationship beginning as soon as 2021, according to Insider. The first time the couple were identified in public together was in Nov. 2022.

One of the earliest indicators of the relationship may have been when Baptista reportedly followed Evans and “some of his family members on Instagram,” the article said.