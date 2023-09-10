Get ready to mend broken hearts as Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in intimate ceremony

Not that any of us EVER had a chance, but Captain America is officially not available anymore.

Marvel star Chris Evans (42) and Warrior Nun alum, Alba Baptista (26), have been dating for almost two years now. And every Captain America diehard who found solace in the fact that none of the actor’s relationships ever stuck around for long or hoped to believe that Baptista’s canceled Netflix series finding new life is the only good news the couple will be celebrating for a while has been proved heart-breakingly wrong as the adorable couple has finally tied the knot.

An exclusive report by Page Six — because Evans has bid a temporary farewell to social media for now — has revealed that the couple got married on Sept. 9 in an intimate, “beautiful” ceremony that took place in their home in Boston amid their dearest family members and friends. As per the outlet’s sources, the nuptials were “locked down tight,” which included guests giving up their phones before the ceremony and signing NDAs to not share pictures or provide any details about the wedding.

The reported guest list had expected names like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, though it is yet to be revealed whether Baptista’s co-stars from Warrior Nun, who have been campaigning tirelessly to save the show, were also part of the wedding.

Just like the deepening cracks in our ever-yearning hearts, this story is still developing. So, come back here for more details, and if we are lucky (the term bittersweet suddenly makes so much sense) maybe wedding pictures of the happy couple as well!