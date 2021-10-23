James Gunn Debunks Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Casting Rumor

At any given time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly swamped in rumor and speculation, with new stories touting potential projects, casting additions and plot details appearing on an almost hourly basis, making it increasingly difficult so separate the theoretical wheat from the hypothetical chaff.

Luckily, James Gunn is a very active presence on social media, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 writer and director has always been quick to shut down any unfounded scuttlebutt. He remained suspiciously silent when the ‘Will Poulter as Adam Warlock’ chatter began to spread before letting the cat out of the bag, but he’s back to pour cold water on another falsehood.

Gunn is known for collaborating with a number of actors on a regular basis, but it looks as though The Suicide Squad‘s breakout star Daniela Melchior isn’t going to be one of them, at least not yet.

That’s about as firm as a denial as you could hope to get, even if Gunn has previously teased that there’s every chance we could see some familiar faces from his stint in the DCEU making the jump over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to board Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.