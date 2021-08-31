James Gunn Dispells Rumor Of The Suicide Squad Bloodsport Spin-Off, Doesn’t Rule Out Possibility In Future

DC’s latest film The Suicide Squad led by director James Gunn has been an overwhelming success not only critically but also with its reception from fans. Given its success, there is no secret that plans are in the work to spin-off some of its stars, however, Gunn recently debunked reports of one rumored spin-off.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn had a now-deleted report of a spin-off for Idris Elba’s Bloodsport brought to his attention. In his response, he cleared the air on the rumors sharing that right now there is nothing in development for the character.

“There is a possibility of seeing more Bloodsport in the near future – something I’d love to see! – but there is nothing currently in development. So this story is false.”

Gunn seems interested in potentially spinning off the character in the future so there is hope for Bloodsport fans to see him again whether it be a sequel to The Suicide Squad or something else.

There is a possibility of seeing more #Bloodsport in the near future – something I’d love to see! – but there is nothing currently in development. So this story is false. https://t.co/D5CVEkKkLf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 30, 2021

One character will be receiving their own series on HBO Max and that is John Cena’s Peacemaker. The series will take the anti-hero turned villain into his own story where he is the protagonist and claims to be one of the most action-packed superhero shows ever.

Those who have seen the film will know how the series is connected given Peacemaker’s situation during the post-credits of the movie. For fans, there is still quite a wait until the series hits HBO Max in early 2022.

There could potentially be more news on other spin-offs for characters in The Suicide Squad coming in the future.