The relationship between Gamora and Star-Lord is right at the core of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies. However, while Gunn no doubt has a set path in mind for his characters that’ll continue in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he also has to contend with what happened to them in Avengers: Endgame. This gets particularly complicated when it comes to Gamora.

With the present version having been sacrificed in Avengers: Infinity War, we saw a version from the past return, eventually aiding our heroes in the climactic battle. However, there’s a small chance that she may have been dusted when Tony Stark destroyed Thanos and his army (though her appearance in a deleted scene suggests she’s probably fine).

Anyway, that’s a lot of ground that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to have to cover and during a fan Q&A on Instagram, Gunn was asked if he was “unhappy” with her current status and replied:

“No. It was all discussed beforehand.”

It’s possible that Gunn’s conversation wasn’t with Anthony and Joe Russo though but rather, with Kevin Feige. In an interview last year, the Russos laid out how they got approval for Endgame‘s story, explaining:

“Basically we set out a story we want to tell, and we present that to Marvel. And we got no pushback from that choice. We didn’t have a direct conversation with James about the Gamora choice, but I’m sure, certainly, Kevin did. And there was no pushback on it.”

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana has also weighed in. Speaking at a convention appearance over the summer, she said:

“It all depends. The technical answer is it all depends on what Marvel and James Gunn desire to do with the Guardians and with Gamora’s fate. I would eventually, there’s a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the Guardians but there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora. I’ve never seen that and she’s, you know, she’s considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy so I would want to see what that wrath looks like also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians.”

What a tangled web Gamora has become over the last couple of years, especially thanks to Avengers: Endgame. Let’s hope that she can rebuild some of the relationships her former self once had, even though she’s now a completely different Gamora from the one Star-Lord fell in love with. Ugh, time travel complications always give me a headache..