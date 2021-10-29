James Gunn Gives Advice On How To Kickstart The Creative Process

James Gunn is nothing if not prolific. This year saw him work on The Suicide Squad while also beginning pre-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, somehow finding time among all that to write an eight-episode Peacemaker show for HBO Max (and direct five episodes himself). So what’s his secret?

Gunn took to Twitter and had some typically direct advice that cuts through the BS:

Artists spend way too much time trying to put themselves in the perfect headspace so they can start to create, when the truth is usually you have to start to create to put yourself in the perfect headspace. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2021

This should ring true to anyone struggling with school assignments or has a deadline to meet. Procrastination can be a deadly trap and it’s often best to simply start writing and see where it goes. He went on drop some more truth bombs, saying:

A) It doesn't matter. B) We all suck at first, you gotta walk through the suck to get to something worthwhile. C) Your judgments of your own work are irrelevant. https://t.co/z06q4chAnE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2021

This work ethic likely comes from Gunn having clawed his way into the mainstream via Troma, where there’s no time (or money) to spend fretting about whether something is perfect or not. His creative output over the last few years reflects that, proven by the relative speed that The Suicide Squad zipped through production.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to go before the cameras later this month, working from a script that’s been picking up praise from all who’ve read it. This is intended as the finale for this incarnation of the team, so expect some tears come 2023. In the meantime let’s hope we get some images from the set that gives us a taste of where the James Gunn sequel is going, perhaps with a peek at Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release on May 23, 2023.