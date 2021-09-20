James Gunn Jokes That Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Isn’t That Sad

Marvel fans have been waiting a long time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and, while the movie itself is still a ways from releasing, at least production is due to begin at last later this year. What’s helping us be patient is the promise that the threequel is going to be a hugely fitting finale for the team of cosmic misfits. At this point, both Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) have revealed that they shed tears when reading the script for the first time.

That has got us guessing that there will be some heartbreaking development or death of a beloved character in the movie, which caused the stars to get emotional when they read it. However, director James Gunn is now attempting to play down talk of Guardians 3 being a tear-jerker on social media. In response to a post about the two actress’ comments, Gunn offered an alternate explanation for them crying. “Or maybe they just got paper cuts,” he wrote in a tweet.

Or maybe they just got paper cuts. https://t.co/2SyPcCL2WK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 19, 2021

Gunn then went on to suggest another reason why Gillan and Klementieff might cry over the script: because they were upset they didn’t get many lines. “I hope it’s not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy,” he added.

I hope it’s not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 19, 2021

Though Gunn’s obviously just being light-hearted in these tweets, it seems he’s attempting to keep people from trying to second-guess the plot too much at this still-early stage. At least he gives us something to work with in his second post, though, confirming that both Nebula and Mantis have “pretty huge” roles in the threequel. Maybe that’s to be expected when the team’s female led, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, went AWOL last time we saw her in Avengers: Endgame.

Going by previous updates the director has given us, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in the storyboarding and early casting stages. With filming due to start this November, though, expect some more concrete news to drop over the next couple of months. It’s scheduled to make its way to theaters on May 5th, 2023.