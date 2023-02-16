James Gunn makes a point of noting his Super Bowl Sunday dominance

Super Bowl Sunday was a great night for James Gunn. The director dazzled audiences with the trailer for his MCU swansong Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the incredible new The Flash trailer hints that he’s set to have a bright future over at DC. So he’s understandably riding high right now after confirmation (as if it was needed) that social media traffic on both companies’ heroes’ skyrocketed on social media:

But while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a Gunn movie through and through, it’s more difficult to argue the case for The Flash. The movie has had a famously tortured development, production, and post-production, with Gunn taking up his role as DCU head honcho after the movie was essentially complete.

Then again, this will let him take some of the credit if it’s a hit or wash his hands of the ‘old’ DCEU and further his argument for change if it flops. Either way, it’s a good time to be James Gunn.

The replies agree, though somewhat inevitably there are still the endless calls to bring back the Snyderverse. We loved Zack Snyder’s Justice League but it’s the chances of that ever getting a follow-up are minuscule now that Gunn is determined to clear house:

Gunn is going to do what was hired for and radically shape up the DCU, though Snyder seems to have found his dream job over at Netflix making his space opera epic Rebel Moon. Just remember that the important part of the ‘Snyderverse’ is the “Snyder”, not the “verse”.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5 and The Flash arrives on Jun. 15.