Green Lantern actor calls for DC’s Snyderverse to be sold to Netflix

There’s a bit of cautious optimism swirling around about the future of the DC Universe, but there’s still a lot of folks that are absolutely incensed by the fact that the Snyderverse, which was over ten years in the making, is more or less being thrown out.

While the likes of Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson have publicly made peace with the fact that their characters have been put to rest under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership, not every actor involved with the Snyderverse is willing to concede defeat.

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr expressed his support for an ongoing Twitter campaign to sell the Snyderverse to Netflix:

If you’re struggling to recall Carr in the role of Green Lantern, it is because we never got to see him on screen. The actor shot scenes for the Justice League movie, but did not make the final cut. Almost a year ago, the actor shared a still image of what he would have looked like in the role.

While the prospect of the Snyderverse becoming a so-called ‘DC Elseworld’ for Netflix to distribute certainly seems a little far-fetched, stranger things have happened. After all, the Snyder Cut eventually saw the light of day.

For now, though, the only thing set in stone for DC fans to look forward to (or not) is James Gunn’s ‘Gods and Monsters’ arc, which will likely start being set up in the cataclysmic events of The Flash.