Justice League fans demand release of Green Lantern scene
The first anniversary of Zack Snyder’s Justice League saw a resurgence of the #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene hashtag on social media. The hashtag started trending on March 18, when Justice League fans reiterated their demand to see the deleted scene of actor Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart, the Green Lantern.
Zack Snyder nearly quit the project when Warner Bros. dropped the Green Lantern character from use in future projects. Nevertheless, Snyder set up a green screen in his driveway and filmed Carr’s Green Lantern scenes. However, the scenes were not included in the final cut of the film that was released on March 18, 2021.
On October 16, 2021, Carr delighted fans by Tweeting a behind-the-scenes image, with a fist, heart, and fingers-crossed emojis:
The #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene is a spinoff of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerve campaign fans launched to urge Warnes Bros. to produce more Justice League films by Snyder. Fans are keen to see an iteration of the film featuring Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern.
One thing is for sure, Justice League fans are notoriously tenacious. They successfully manifested the construction of the Snyder Cut after a four-year campaign. Now they are hoping that lightning will strike twice with the release of the deleted Green Lantern scene, followed by a restoration of the Snyder Verse. While the latter is unlikely considering that Snyder has left Warner Bros. to work with Netflix, the release of the Green Lantern scene could still happen.
Fans posted memes under the hashtag #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene
One user praised Snyder’s ability to create such an impressive scene in his driveway.
The result of this campaign is yet to be seen, but you can watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max.