Justice League fans demand release of Green Lantern scene

The first anniversary of Zack Snyder’s Justice League saw a resurgence of the #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene hashtag on social media. The hashtag started trending on March 18, when Justice League fans reiterated their demand to see the deleted scene of actor Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart, the Green Lantern.

Zack Snyder nearly quit the project when Warner Bros. dropped the Green Lantern character from use in future projects. Nevertheless, Snyder set up a green screen in his driveway and filmed Carr’s Green Lantern scenes. However, the scenes were not included in the final cut of the film that was released on March 18, 2021.

On October 16, 2021, Carr delighted fans by Tweeting a behind-the-scenes image, with a fist, heart, and fingers-crossed emojis:

The #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene is a spinoff of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerve campaign fans launched to urge Warnes Bros. to produce more Justice League films by Snyder. Fans are keen to see an iteration of the film featuring Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern.

One thing is for sure, Justice League fans are notoriously tenacious. They successfully manifested the construction of the Snyder Cut after a four-year campaign. Now they are hoping that lightning will strike twice with the release of the deleted Green Lantern scene, followed by a restoration of the Snyder Verse. While the latter is unlikely considering that Snyder has left Warner Bros. to work with Netflix, the release of the Green Lantern scene could still happen.

Fans posted memes under the hashtag #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene

Today is also a good oportunity to ask for @WayneTCarr green larntern scene! We need to see how Green Lantern warned Bruce about the upcoming invasion. #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/jZkfJzCVV0 — Fran 🇪🇸 (@Dailter_Fran) March 18, 2022

In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might, beware my power, Green Lantern's light.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse#ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene pic.twitter.com/qtNsvIZSqx — ⚜Zack Constantine⚜ (@HellBlazzR) March 18, 2022

One user praised Snyder’s ability to create such an impressive scene in his driveway.

Zaslav catching Hamada by the collar looking at him pumping 100s of millions into movies no one is interested in, seeing #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene trending…



“ZACK SNYDER WAS ABLE TO SHOOT THIS IN HIS DRIVEWAY WITH A BUNCH OF SCRAPS!!!”@Discovery #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/luWzRpboMy — Kayniac (@KayneIvor) March 18, 2022

The result of this campaign is yet to be seen, but you can watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max.