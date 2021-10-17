The Snyder Cut’s Green Lantern Shares New Justice League BTS Image

Zack Snyder almost walked away from HBO Max’s Justice League when the studio blocked him from including Wayne T. Carr’s Green Lantern, before he realized that he couldn’t deprive the fans of the movie they’d been desperate to see for well over three years at that point.

Instead, a compromise was reached where Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter was swapped in for Wayne T. Carr’s John Stewart, which must have been a bummer for the latter after he suited up in a motion capture leotard to shoot his scenes against a green screen in the director’s driveway.

Inevitably, SnyderVerse supporters began campaigning for the Snyder Cut of the Snyder Cut, which would have replaced Martian Manhunter with Carr’s Green Lantern, but that was never really a genuine option. However, the actor did share a new behind the scenes image during yesterday’s DC FanDome event, which you can see below.

In an alternate universe, Snyder’s Justice League trilogy would have concluded with John Stewart leading the Green Lantern Corps into battle alongside Superman and the armies of men, Aquaman and the Atlanteans and Wonder Woman’s Amazons in a fight for the fate of the universe against Darkseid’s minions. It would have been spectacular to see, but Warner Bros. decided to pull the plug on the SnyderVerse, although supporters refuse to abandon their hopes it’ll be restored one day in the future.