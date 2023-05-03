James Gunn missed a trick in not taking up this ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star’s suggested addition to the soundtrack

As every Marvel fan knows, the many needledrops scattered throughout the Guardians of the Galaxy movies are practically just as important to the trilogy’s appeal as its characters, with the latest “Awesome Mix” soundtrack being the most highly anticipated part of each subsequent film. All of the songs featured have come from James Gunn‘s own master-list of tunes he thinks fit Peter Quill, but now one star cast-member has got us wishing another character’s music taste could’ve made it in as well.

In a chat with SlashFilm, Nebula actress Karen Gillan was asked which song she would like to have been included in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that wasn’t. The Scottish star wasted no time in opting for her own personal favorite song, metal rock anthem “Killing in the Name.” Explaining her love for it, Gillan added, “It’s just so good to just release the range.” Co-star Pom Klementieff (Mantis) concurred, revealing that she listens to it herself while working out.

Despite that, Klementieff stopped short of joining Gillan’s campaign to retroactively put Rage Against the Machine in the movie, stressing her respect for Gunn’s own musical expertise. “I trust James with his taste in music,” she said. “He knows more than me about music, so I just let him choose.”

While “Killing in the Name” was likely never, ever considered for inclusion in the Guardians films, as it doesn’t fit with Quill’s personal taste for softer rock of the ’70s and ’80s, it’s easy to imagine Nebula herself loving this song as much as her real-life alter ego. We got a hint at Rocket’s musical tastes in Vol. 2, so it’s a shame Nebula’s own favorite songs aren’t explored in Vol. 3 as part of her character evolution. Maybe Gunn can go on to make playlists for all the characters and share them on social media?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5.