James Gunn pitched Chris Pratt an insane ‘Jurassic World’ idea 10 times better than the diabolical ‘Dominion’

Colin Trevorrow’s giant locust sequel Jurassic World Dominion may have sailed past a billion dollars at the box office to give the sequel trilogy the impressive distinction of having all three installments crash through the 10-figure barrier, but it also happens to be one of the worst films to ever accomplish the stellar feat.

In fact, out of all 51 billion-dollar flicks on Rotten Tomatoes, the only one to have been deemed worse than Dominion is Michael Bay’s Transformers: Age of Extinction. Suffice to say, the mouthwatering prospect of reuniting Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum to team them up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard was a damn sight better on paper than it was in practice, because the only feeling when the credits came up was one of overwhelming apathy.

Unfortunately, the idea Pratt revealed to Collider given to him by his Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wasn’t taken to the top of the food chain, because it wouldn’t have been vastly superior to the violently dull Dominion. It’s definitely significantly crazier, that’s for sure, but that’s kind of why we wish it had happened instead.

“I would say just given the advent of what we can now do underwater, I’m curious to see more about the Mosasaur. I thought that dinosaur was a wonderful creature, but I’d be curious a little bit more about the life of that fabulous creature. Maybe some more underwater dinosaurs. […] One time James Gunn gave me a pitch; he was like, ‘What about cavemen?’ Isn’t there a caveman version of the Jurassic thing where a caveman — like the remake of Iceman or something like that? Where maybe the DNA they extract is — I don’t know!”

Was Gunn talking about dinosaurs and cavemen or was it an either/or situation? Sadly, we may never find out these answers, but it’s infinitely more exciting to think about the possibilities than even consider the emotional trauma of putting yourself through a rewatch of Jurassic World Dominion.