‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director returning to the world of blockbuster fantasy causes a collective shudder

Jurassic World Dominion may have earned a billion dollars at the box office, but we can all agree that it was a terrible movie. It’s one of the worst-reviewed ten-figure smash hits for a reason, with director Colin Trevorrow‘s obsession with giant locusts being one of just many infuriating plot points.

Bringing back the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum to partner them up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard was a slam dunk of nostalgia and fan service on paper, but in the end we wound up with Star Wars fans breathing a sigh of relief that Trevorrow was booted out of the director’s chair on the film that eventually became The Rise of Skywalker, which says it all in microcosm.

However, the filmmaker has once again been handed a mammoth budget to dive back into the world of blockbuster fantasy, with Atlantis gearing up to shoot. As you can imagine, the prospect of seeing Trevorrow diving back into the realm of effects-heavy adventure has been greeted with a collective shudder, as opposed to an outpouring of praise.

Colin Trevorrow's threatening us with an Atlantis movie. Look what you all did. — Brian (@fuelbot) February 4, 2023

Our willingness to let Colin Trevorrow keep making movies is something no one will be able to answer for in the afterlife. pic.twitter.com/3vFLI6PHna — Joshua Coonrod (@joshcnrd) February 4, 2023

Colin Trevorrow needs to be stopped — Barista Bran (@BaristaBran) February 4, 2023

From here on out, I will forever associate Colin Trevorrow with locusts.



Because a decision to focus on bugs instead of the plot about dinosaurs roaming the world served on a silver platter deserves to be remembered & studied for future reference.



And not positively. https://t.co/ZRLfUAQvUn — The Man-Thing’s Menagerie of Marvelous Monsters (@Adventurin2Fear) February 4, 2023

I read Colin Trevorrow and had an anxiety attack https://t.co/52oH5cb8jl — ethan (@Ethanle03Le) February 4, 2023

“COLIN TREVORROW IS HEADING TO ATLANTIS.”



Has any filmmaker survived going to Atlantis? — David Poland (@DavidPoland) February 3, 2023

We’re not actively trying to dunk on Trevorrow, but let’s not forget that The Book of Henry also sucked, while Dominion was roundly trashed by critics and fans of the franchise alike. For all we know, Atlantis could turn out to be just the rehabilitation his reputation needs in the eyes of his detractors, or it could be yet more damning evidence that points to a successful director not necessarily being a good one.