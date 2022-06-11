‘Jurassic World Dominion’ has fans glad Colin Trevorrow was kept away from ‘Star Wars’

Once upon a time, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow was in line to helm the ninth mainline installment in the Star Wars franchise, which eventually morphed into J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker once the original candidate to tackle the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga was shown the door.

At the time, fans were torn on the decision, especially when The Last Jedi had polarized opinion to a degree never seen before in a galaxy far, far away, with Abrams viewed a safe pair of hands that would do little more than attempt to right the ship. However, now that Jurassic World Dominion has been unleashed in theaters, some folks think Star Wars may have dodged a bullet.

Trevorrow’s intended script leaked online a long time ago, and the various cast members involved in the Sequel Trilogy have hinted that it would have been completely different from what we ended up getting in Episode IX, but the disappointing dinosaur sequel has seen plenty of netizens breathing a sigh of relief.

I never wanna hear complaints about Kathleen Kennedy again after she kept that talentless fuck Colin Trevorrow away from Star Wars — AJ Smith (@AvatarAngus) June 10, 2022

Given how the Jurassic World movies turned out, I'm starting to think that Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars Episode IX might've actually ended up worse than the one we got. — ❤🏳️‍⚧️ Stephie 🏳️‍⚧️❤ (@StephieSparda) June 11, 2022

#ColinTrevorrow #StraightUpClown



In case tries to say Colin Trevorrow’s Duel of the Fates would have been a good Star Wars film, show them this: pic.twitter.com/mzFAbORehj — Nathanael Reyes (@NatReyes96) June 11, 2022

The more bad reviews I read of Jurassic World Dominion the more I'm thankful Colin Trevorrow didn't get his hands on the Star Wars franchise. — Drew Lewis (@DrewLewis) June 8, 2022

Franchises collide in terrible new 'Jurassic World Dominion' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

I'm quite glad now that Colin Trevorrow never got to direct his version of Episode IX ("Star Wars: Duel of the Fates"). https://t.co/Vmy3YV1s3A — Amber Goldsmith (autistic, she/they) 🏳️‍🌈 (@acagoldsmith) June 10, 2022

Pretty happy Colin Trevorrow didn’t direct Star Wars after seeing Jurassic World: Dominion. Rise of Skywalker may suck, but it’s friggin Bicycle Thieves compared to JW:D — Daniel B. Shomber (@DShomber) June 11, 2022

Still amazing to me that at one point Colin Trevorrow was floated as a possible Star Wars project leader https://t.co/JOxxuiYZaQ — 𝕄 ♪ 𝕁 🪩 🫧 🪴 (@JasperJay40) June 10, 2022

Incredible how Colin Trevorrow squanders all his goodwill from being jerked around at Star Wars/the butchering of his script…by simply making another movie — Jan Knutson (@jbknutson) June 10, 2022

Now that Dominion may or may not have wrapped up the Jurassic saga, Trevorrow’s next move will be an interesting one to follow. He broke out in a big way with lo-fi independent sci-fi Safety Not Guaranteed, before instantly graduating to helming one of the highest-grossing films ever made.

However, his passion project The Book of Henry was torn apart by critics and tanked at the box office, he’s been booted from Star Wars, and now Dominion holds the label of being the worst-reviewed entry in the prehistoric property, so his standing in the industry may not be quite as strong as it once was.