James Gunn provides a magical reason for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ hitting theaters on ‘Star Wars’ Day

With an ever-present franchise as groundbreaking as Star Wars, it’s not hard to understand why passionate fanatics still go berserk over May the 4th all these years later. But as it turns out, acclaimed filmmaker James Gunn is just as big a fan as the slew of die-hards in the fandom — although Gunn might prove to be the biggest supporter of them all if his latest tweet is anything to go off of.

Over on his official account, Gunn celebrated the long-awaited release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — which serves as Marvel’s latest superhero venture that is showing in theaters all across the country today. And, as Gunn perfectly explains it, his desire to create a trilogy as magical and popular as Star Wars continues to pump his motivation to make the best Guardians movies. Of course, releasing in theaters on May the 4th is about as good as it gets. You can check out the post for yourself down below.

11 years ago I had a meeting with Marvel Studios about the possibility of doing a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. I remember driving home & thinking I didn't want to make a movie LIKE Star Wars, but a movie that made people FEEL like Star Wars made me feel as a kid. Outlandish… pic.twitter.com/xiCnJOTf7c — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2023

Considering how positive early reviews have been thus far, it feels safe to say that Gunn has fulfilled his dream and added another successful entry to the Guardians trilogy. Then again, when you have such a monumental source of inspiration like Star Wars, it makes perfect sense as to why Gunn featured an array of captivating characters and breathtaking locations that leave audiences simply delighted.

Who knows? Maybe the golden opportunity will one day arise where Gunn is able to craft his own Star Wars film or potential spin-off. After all, stranger things have happened. Until then, moviegoers can invade their local megaplexes to witness Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters now.