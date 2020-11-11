When James Gunn was initially fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after a series of questionable tweets he made a decade prior had resurfaced and swiftly gone viral, fans were in a state of uproar. After all, the vast majority of folks aren’t the same person now as they were ten years ago, and the filmmaker had already gone out of his way to apologize for any offense caused either at the time or when his comments made the headlines the second time around.

The cast rallied behind their director, but Dave Bautista was a lot more vocal than the rest of the ensemble when it came to defending Gunn. The former professional wrestler was adamant that he would quit the Marvel Cinematic Universe altogether if the studio didn’t reverse their decision and reinstate the man responsible for bringing the Guardians to the big screen in the first place. And you have to admire the integrity of someone who would stick to their principles in the face of the hugely lucrative paycheck that comes with playing a major role in the world’s biggest franchise.

Of course, Gunn was eventually rehired and fans all over the world rejoiced, and in a recent social media exchange, The Suicide Squad director made it clear that he would return the favor and has no intention of making a Guardians of the Galaxy movie without Bautista’s involvement.

Would I do a Guardians movie without @DaveBautista? https://t.co/S5M05SJjqo — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 10, 2020

There’s a clear sense of camaraderie among the cast and crew, and now we just have to wait for Gunn to finish up on The Suicide Squad before we get a better idea of when we can expect to see Bautista and the rest of the gang back together for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.