James Gunn responds to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Galactus theory

Now that Marvel Studios finally own the rights to the character and a Fantastic Four reboot is in active development, it’s as close to inevitable as you can get that Galactus will eventually be making his proper live-action debut.

While the iconic villain did feature in Tim Story’s Rise of the Silver Surfer back in 2007, he was depicted as an angry cloud as opposed to the ominous and hulking destroyer of planets that comic book fans had become accustomed to, for reasons that still remain largely unknown.

We’ve heard countless rumors regarding Galactus, but we can now rule out an indirect tease being sneakily included in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, after the filmmaker took to Twitter to debunk yet another fan theory regarding his work, as you can see below.

No. Marvel didn’t have the rights to Galactus in 2014. Just another example of comic book pareidolia – in the millions & millions of comic book panels that exist & the millions & millions of shots in films there is bound to be an enormous amount of coincidental overlap. https://t.co/FuXqyzlJSq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 11, 2021

Galactus was rumored as Phase Four’s big bad before Jonathan Majors appeared as He Who Remains in Loki, while many Eternals enthusiasts got a little carried away when they first laid eyes on Arishem, mistaking the cosmic being for the Fantastic Four’s arch-enemy. The hungry rapscallion is surely coming, though, we just shouldn’t be expecting Gunn or his Guardians of the Galaxy series to have anything to do with it.