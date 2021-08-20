Galactus Trends Following Release Of New Eternals Trailer
As you may have noticed, the full-length trailer for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Eternals dropped yesterday, and it was one of the biggest talking points on the internet. Fans were going wild over the massive amount of brand new footage on display that finally painted a complete picture of what to expect when Chloe Zhao’s cosmic blockbuster comes to theaters in November.
On top of the standard Angelina Jolie appreciation posts that have greeted each new snippet of Eternals information, the presence of the Celestials also generated plenty of buzz. We’ve already met the ancient race of all-powerful beings in the MCU before through the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but as you can see from the reactions below, some folks got a little carried away after assuming that the character featured in the promo was legendary Fantastic Four foe Galactus.
As per his official comic book history, Galactus is not a Celestial despite his similar appearance and abilities. The Devourer of Worlds is an entity that exists on a plane between eternity and death as the sole remnant of a former universe, while Celestials are part of our universe. Obviously.
Galactus has been heavily rumored for his MCU debut at some point during Phase Four ever since it was first confirmed that Spider-Man director Jon Watts was rebooting Fantastic Four. Based on the trailer, though, there appears to be more than enough going on in Eternals to keep the title heroes busy, without having to draft in one of the biggest threats Marvel Comics have ever created.
Source: Epicstream