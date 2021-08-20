Galactus Trends Following Release Of New Eternals Trailer

As you may have noticed, the full-length trailer for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Eternals dropped yesterday, and it was one of the biggest talking points on the internet. Fans were going wild over the massive amount of brand new footage on display that finally painted a complete picture of what to expect when Chloe Zhao’s cosmic blockbuster comes to theaters in November.

On top of the standard Angelina Jolie appreciation posts that have greeted each new snippet of Eternals information, the presence of the Celestials also generated plenty of buzz. We’ve already met the ancient race of all-powerful beings in the MCU before through the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but as you can see from the reactions below, some folks got a little carried away after assuming that the character featured in the promo was legendary Fantastic Four foe Galactus.

Can't wait to watch the #Eternals on the big screen! The cinematography and lighting make it look like the most unique offering by Marvel yet. Hoping that the existence of the Eternals till now is well explained. Already hyped for Galactus! pic.twitter.com/1QHYQFy4wo — Pranav (@pranav_mitan) August 19, 2021

Wait does freaking Galactus appear in the eternals??? — Cactus🌵 (@_nourtella) August 19, 2021

when you see galactus in the eternals trailer pic.twitter.com/mU51KFiien — jeremy (@jeremyhachat) August 19, 2021

heyyyyyy questionnnnnn

about that new Eternals trailer — I know nothing about the eternals… is that galactus? pic.twitter.com/8aM1VPr7gj — Matt Aytch Taylor (@MattHTaylor) August 19, 2021

guy was that Galactus i saw in The Eternals trailer? — mooncake (@cedricbans) August 19, 2021

YOOOOO WTF GALACTUS IN ETERNALS — 2千尺丨ㄖ🇯🇲 (@2frioOTOD) August 19, 2021

As per his official comic book history, Galactus is not a Celestial despite his similar appearance and abilities. The Devourer of Worlds is an entity that exists on a plane between eternity and death as the sole remnant of a former universe, while Celestials are part of our universe. Obviously.

Galactus has been heavily rumored for his MCU debut at some point during Phase Four ever since it was first confirmed that Spider-Man director Jon Watts was rebooting Fantastic Four. Based on the trailer, though, there appears to be more than enough going on in Eternals to keep the title heroes busy, without having to draft in one of the biggest threats Marvel Comics have ever created.