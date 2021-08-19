MCU Fans Are Obsessed With The New Eternals Trailer
As expected, the full-length trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals dropped this morning, and it looks unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the world’s most popular franchise. Sure, the footage shows off plenty of superpowers and references to the wider mythology, but the concept at the core of the narrative paints it as a unique entry into canon.
The movie will explain why the titular team of all-powerful cosmic beings allowed Thanos to wipe out half of all living creatures with one snap of his fingers, and the Mad Titan’s fingerprints are all over the latest promo. We also get several character-driven moments as the band gets back together one-by-one, all building up to an epic face off against the Deviants with the fate of the planet at stake.
After a barren 2020, MCU fans are being spoiled this year with four feature films and five Disney Plus exclusive shows in the space of twelve months. As you can see from the reactions below, the internet is already buzzing over a trailer that’s barely even been online for a few hours.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Kevin Feige admitted that he’d never have made Eternals without the involvement of Academy Award winning director Chloe Zhao, and the filmmaker looks to have parachuted an intimate family drama into the middle of a millennia-spanning superhero ensemble piece. It’s the smaller moments that make the MCU what it is, not the CGI-driven battles against faceless armies of evil goons, something that Zhao looks to have prioritized. That being said, it’s not as if the trailer is lacking in spectacle, and there’s going to be plenty of time for each member of the cast to shine on an individual basis.
Source: Twitter