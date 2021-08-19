MCU Fans Are Obsessed With The New Eternals Trailer

As expected, the full-length trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals dropped this morning, and it looks unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the world’s most popular franchise. Sure, the footage shows off plenty of superpowers and references to the wider mythology, but the concept at the core of the narrative paints it as a unique entry into canon.

The movie will explain why the titular team of all-powerful cosmic beings allowed Thanos to wipe out half of all living creatures with one snap of his fingers, and the Mad Titan’s fingerprints are all over the latest promo. We also get several character-driven moments as the band gets back together one-by-one, all building up to an epic face off against the Deviants with the fate of the planet at stake.

After a barren 2020, MCU fans are being spoiled this year with four feature films and five Disney Plus exclusive shows in the space of twelve months. As you can see from the reactions below, the internet is already buzzing over a trailer that’s barely even been online for a few hours.

All of Angelina Jolie's scene as Thena in Marvel's Eternals Official Trailer 💛💛💛



MISS ANGELINA JOLIE SERVED ONCE AGAIN WTFFFFFFF pic.twitter.com/wJKERMGFjA — jam (@joliesgem) August 19, 2021

Nah bro the visuals just from that trailer alone I'M AWAKEEEEEE #Eternals https://t.co/68bQxEBU7i — 𝙠𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣 🇰🇪 (@__kvlrrr3) August 19, 2021

Kevin Feige adding the “From Academy Award winning director Chloé Zhao” to the #Eternals trailer. pic.twitter.com/OalGnDypO2 — 𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐄𝐑𝐀 (@eternalwhitman) August 19, 2021

sersi braiding this little girl’s hair and ikaris looking at her like this made me feel some kinda way #EternalsTrailer pic.twitter.com/xd2nBxSTIA — moon ⧖ misses nat (@natsmoonlight) August 19, 2021

#Eternals Wasn't very hyped from the first trailer but this trailer was sooo good, I am very very excited to see what they do, it looks very different from any other marvel movie.#MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/qHme4HKhEK — Nisal Prabashanaz (@prabashanaz) August 19, 2021

#Eternals trailer is the 2nd best trailer of this year after the Snyder Cut. Finally good cinema incoming 🔥😌 pic.twitter.com/7rGHO69agl — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝘆𝗲𝗿𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (@Itssan17) August 19, 2021

Eternals Poster 1 of 2

Marvel should give Zhao the entire Eternals trilogy, Spinoffs and free reign to other characters coz Holy Shit, that trailer blew my mind🔥😭#Eternals pic.twitter.com/F9518K9mU2 — Adam (@AdamPattDD) August 19, 2021

Can I just stay home and watch the #Eternals trailer all day? pic.twitter.com/HZAfgEkANi — Nat (@nataliewagner) August 19, 2021

THE NEW TRAILER OF ETERNALS WILL LET YOU KNOW THAT THIS IS ALREADY THE BEST MOVIE IN MCU #Eternals pic.twitter.com/rqfGY3Sluy — elo ‎⧗ nat loml (@doraemaynat) August 19, 2021

#Eternals looks like the most beautiful film Marvel has ever made.



Chloé Zhao is a master at her craft and we’re at noticing it in the damn trailer! Imagine the actual movie!😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/K7MAXQU27s — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 19, 2021

This #Eternals trailer was a lot better than the last one and it looks good you can tell an Oscar winner made like this dosent feel like the other films can’t wait to see it #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/e8661QanZf — thespectacular comic guy (@Danthecomicguy) August 19, 2021

#Eternals could possibly be my favourite Comic Book Movie, probably my top 5 MCU movie, Kevin Feige is probably getting us hyped and from what I seen from the trailers it totally delivers, am hyped as fuck for this film pic.twitter.com/NffVBpoObV — Ross’s Channel (@ross_channel) August 19, 2021

Kevin Feige admitted that he’d never have made Eternals without the involvement of Academy Award winning director Chloe Zhao, and the filmmaker looks to have parachuted an intimate family drama into the middle of a millennia-spanning superhero ensemble piece. It’s the smaller moments that make the MCU what it is, not the CGI-driven battles against faceless armies of evil goons, something that Zhao looks to have prioritized. That being said, it’s not as if the trailer is lacking in spectacle, and there’s going to be plenty of time for each member of the cast to shine on an individual basis.