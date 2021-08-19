Eternals Final Trailer Reveals First Look At Celestials

Marvel debuted the final trailer for Eternals early this Thursday morning, which gave us our best look yet at what we can expect from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao’s unique MCU movie. The ensemble piece will follow a group of superpowered immortals who’ve never been mentioned in the franchise before now. But the same isn’t true of the godlike race who created them, the Celestials. And this new trailer just delivered our first glimpse at them in the film.

The new Eternals trailer finally provides an explanation for why the Eternals haven’t helped out the planet before now. “Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos? Or any war? Or any of the other terrible things throughout history?” Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) asks Gemma Chan’s Sersi. To which she responds, “We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved.” This leaves Dane to wonder, “By who?”

We’re then told the answer by a shot of Sersi facing a gigantic Celestial, marking the first time they’ve featured in the marketing for this movie. This isn’t the first time we’ve met a Celestial in the MCU, however. The race was first mentioned in Guardians of the Galaxy – the Collector’s HQ Knowhere is the hollowed-out skull of a Celestial – and then further explored in Vol. 2 – Ego is a Celestial and Peter Quill’s father, making Star-Lord half-Celestial.

It’s unknown which individual Celestial this is in the Eternals trailer. They look very similar to Eson the Searcher, a tyrannical Celestial who used the Power Stone to conquer the galaxy in ancient times, as revealed in a flashback in GotG. It’s possible this is Eson himself, which would provide a neat connection to the Guardians movies.

Also starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek, Eternals is headed to theaters on November 5th. Before then, Marvel’s next film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, releases September 3rd.