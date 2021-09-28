James Gunn Reveals Bizarre Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Request
James Gunn has a reputation for being one of the most open, honest and accessible Hollywood filmmakers on social media, regularly responding to fan questions or offering updates on whatever projects he’s currently working on, while he even takes the time to debunk an unfounded rumor every now and again.
Twitter is a strange place at the best of times, especially if you’re a celebrity with millions of followers, so you can imagine that not everything fired towards his timeline is asking when we can expect to see the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, or whether HBO Max’s Peacemaker is in line for a second season.
In a bizarre and somewhat unsettling turn of events, Gunn has revealed that somebody has been messaging him on Instagram several times a week for over two years asking him to put a ferret in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Naturally, the internet had a field day with this information, as you can see from the reactions below.
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
The Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise already has an anthropomorphized raccoon, so a ferret might be pushing it. Then again, Gunn is also famed for his jet-black sense of humor, anarchic spirit and mean streak, so Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could feature an intergalactic species resembling a ferret being blasted to smithereens, just to stick it to this one person in particular.