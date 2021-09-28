James Gunn Reveals Bizarre Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Request

James Gunn has a reputation for being one of the most open, honest and accessible Hollywood filmmakers on social media, regularly responding to fan questions or offering updates on whatever projects he’s currently working on, while he even takes the time to debunk an unfounded rumor every now and again.

Twitter is a strange place at the best of times, especially if you’re a celebrity with millions of followers, so you can imagine that not everything fired towards his timeline is asking when we can expect to see the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, or whether HBO Max’s Peacemaker is in line for a second season.

In a bizarre and somewhat unsettling turn of events, Gunn has revealed that somebody has been messaging him on Instagram several times a week for over two years asking him to put a ferret in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Naturally, the internet had a field day with this information, as you can see from the reactions below.

This person has been messaging me on IG multiple times a week for well over two years. pic.twitter.com/bvadZUEFE1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 27, 2021

Dear Slim.



I know you got my last two letters, I wrote the addresses on 'em perfect. — Dan Franko (@danfranko) September 27, 2021

I will never give up on my dreams James — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) September 27, 2021

Sorry James. I just really like ferrets. — Jeff Lemire (@JeffLemire) September 27, 2021

but like, are u gonna pic.twitter.com/bHD7qanu2C — Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) September 27, 2021

just gonna expose me like this?? — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 27, 2021

The Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise already has an anthropomorphized raccoon, so a ferret might be pushing it. Then again, Gunn is also famed for his jet-black sense of humor, anarchic spirit and mean streak, so Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could feature an intergalactic species resembling a ferret being blasted to smithereens, just to stick it to this one person in particular.