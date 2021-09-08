James Gunn Addresses Rumors Of Major Peacemaker Cameo

Outside of being a direct sequel of sorts to The Suicide Squad, we don’t know an awful lot about HBO Max series Peacemaker. John Cena will be back to take center stage, a welcome development after critics and audiences wholeheartedly approved of his hilariously deadpan performance in the recent DCEU blockbuster, but plot and character details are being kept firmly under wraps for the time being.

Of course, because this is a high-profile superhero project hailing from a fast-rising star and a well-known filmmaker, the rumor mill has offered up plenty of potential tidbits. In fact, it was just yesterday that an unconfirmed and uncorroborated report started making the rounds claiming that iconic Batman villain Bane was lined up for a cameo appearance.

As he tends to do, Gunn took to social media to address the speculation head on, and it doesn’t sound as though we should expect the hulking masked villain to show up.

Sorry to say your second exclusive scoop is incorrect. I don't know what your first scoop was, but hopefully you're batting 500, which isn't bad.



Also, I love Bane, & I'm not opposed to #Peacemaker getting his ass kicked, so who knows what the future could bring. https://t.co/Hvye6KIJ5d — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

First Official Look At HBO Max's Peacemaker Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Undeterred by the words literally coming directly out of the Peacemaker creator, writer and occasional director’s mouth, insider Grace Randolph then edged her way into the conversation, where she too was swiftly shut down.

That would, by my definition, mean he was technically in the show. He does not show up at the end or anywhere and has zero lines. https://t.co/Cs3YaG55R3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

Gunn is right in saying that he never lies to his fans about this sort of stuff, and he’s an active presence on social media that regularly interacts, responds and debunks the questions being fired his way. It looks as though Peacemaker doesn’t have a Bane cameo, but there’s no shortage of other contenders who could end up swinging by.