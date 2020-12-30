James Gunn Reveals What His Dream Marvel/DC Crossover Is

James Gunn is one of the few filmmakers who has successfully crossed between Marvel and DC. He wrote and directed the smash hit Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios and then helmed The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros., which is still a while away from coming out but is surrounded by a lot of positive buzz. If anyone was to make a DC/Marvel crossover project, then, it’d be him.

In fact, over on Twitter, Gunn was asked by a fan: “What would be your dream Marvel/DC crossover-team up project?” The filmmaker’s response combined four characters from his own comic book flicks, as he said: “King Shark, Rocket, Weasel, & Groot.”

Rocket and Groot are the iconic dynamic duo seen in the Guardians movies, with the obnoxious raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper and Groot’s three-word speech delivered by Vin Diesel. Meanwhile, we’ll get to meet the other two in The Suicide Squad. Steve Agee is providing the motion capture for King Shark while Gunn’s own brother Sean Gunn is playing Weasel. In this imagined crossover, Sean would be on double duty, then, as he also serves as the physical performer for Rocket in the MCU.

Gunn has previously attempted to ease the rivalry between Marvel and DC fans on Twitter, arguing that any war between the two entities has been constructed by the fandoms and isn’t something that goes on behind the scenes. We know that Marvel has been willing to accommodate his commitments to DC before he returns to them to make Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well. That threequel won’t be with us until 2023, but at least we’re getting the Guardians Holiday Special in December 2022. Not to mention an I Am Groot animated series.

Tell us, though, what would your own dream Marvel/DC crossover look like? Let us know down below.