James Gunn reveals his top 3 TV shows of all time

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has revealed his top three picks for most favorite TV shows of all time, and they’re a random bunch.

By helming the highly applauded Peacemaker, Gunn has proven to be a filmmaker who can stick the landing in any medium through his eccentric humor and creativity. He has also kept an active profile on social media ever since the premiere of The Suicide Squad and all through John Cena’s solo outing on HBO Max, constantly interacting with fans and engaging in entertaining Q&As.

One such instance took place yesterday, when the director talked about some of his favorite things in the entertainment industry, namely his top three comic book movies. When asked to reveal his top three television series, Gunn had interesting picks: Rick and Morty, The Wire, and Patriot.

Rick & Morty, The Wire, Patriot https://t.co/zrRaBDeopx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2022

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

These shows are as far from one another in terms of themes and tonal resonance as it is creatively possible, though I guess that’s kind of the point. It’s not a rare sight to see Rick and Morty or The Wire continuously top the best TV show lists, but Patriot is certainly an unconventional pick here.

Ultimately, if you’re a diehard fan of James Gunn and have a similar artistic taste, these recommendations are definitely worth a peek.