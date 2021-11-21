James Gunn reveals if ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ theme park ride is MCU canon

Before cameras started rolling on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn had to clear up some confusion after Chris Pratt caused a minor tizzy on the internet by sharing a video detailing his first day on set. As it turned out, the actor was actually capturing scenes for next summer’s new theme park attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Not only is Gunn filming the third installment of the massively popular Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, but he also had to find the time for Cosmic Rewind‘s bonus footage, on top of the Disney Plus Holiday Special, which comes to streaming next year. That’s a lot of intergalactic irreverence to get in the can, and it’s led to some questions about where it all fits into canon.

We know that the Holiday Special is part of official MCU continuity, but the surprise appearance of Glenn Close’s Nova Prime in the Cosmic Rewind promo that arrived yesterday had fans wondering if we should be her expecting her return in Vol. 3. As he’s wont to do, Gunn took to Twitter and addressed the matter head on.

This is not Vol 3 – it is Cosmic Rewind, which is its own thing. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 20, 2021

It’s in its own universe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 20, 2021

As the MCU continues to expand, it’s going to get more and more difficult to keep track on what’s canon and what’s not, so we can expect plenty of other talents outside of Gunn and his Guardians of the Galaxy family to keep us in the loop as to what fits in where, and why.