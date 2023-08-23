James Gunn reveals just how seriously a key member of the ‘Superman: Legacy’ crew is taking their involvement

Even though writers and actors are on strike, pre-production is allowed to continue on Superman: Legacy after scribe, director, and producer James Gunn submitted the most recent draft of the script prior to the WGA abandoning their posts to man the picket lines.

He even managed to cast a multitude of key roles prior to on-camera talents following suit, and that’s also the reason he’s been showing solidarity with the beleaguered Blue Beetle by showing up at its premiere. Sure, he’s a filmmaker first and foremost, but he’s also a studio executive that’s happy to exploit that loophole for the benefit of the franchise as a whole.

via Warner Bros.

Things continue to tick over behind the scenes on the Man of Steel’s impending reboot, then, and Gunn has revealed just how seriously one member of the crew is taking their newfound position. Taking to Threads to showcase the undoubted dedication and commitment of the art department, it’s clear that Superman: Legacy is pulling out all the stops to recruit as many fans of the Big Blue Boy Scout as possible.

Image via James Gunn/Threads

Could there even be an onscreen role for Nora when the movie comes to theaters in 2025? It can’t be ruled out given Gunn’s noted love of canine companions, not to mention that Superman famously has a four-legged ally of his own in Krypto the Superdog. Having voiced the part in League of Super-Pets, though, you’d expect that Dwayne Johnson wouldn’t be invited back after being cast out in the wake of Black Adam failing to live up to expectations.