‘Oh my God, you can’t possibly believe that’: James Gunn doesn’t even bother debunking the most insane ‘Superman: Legacy’ rumor yet

Having tried his best to stay away from debunking rumors as often as possible, James Gunn has sometimes found himself breaking his own self-appointed vow to wade into the waters of scuttlebutt and speculation when the occasion calls for it.

Whether he’s stepping in to clarify that he isn’t shoehorning his wife into comic book canon or addressing the most far-fetched and ridiculous online hearsay you can imagine, there was little chance that he’d be giving it up completely given how often his social media timeline is bombarded with nonsense.

Image via Warner Bros.

The latest completely takes the biscuit, though, with certain dark, dingy and utterly uninformed corners of the internet latching onto the spectacularly stupid notion that Superman: Legacy has hired a porn star for a key role. Naturally, debunking wasn’t even on the agenda, with Gunn simply calling out the incredulity of it all.

oh brother — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 15, 2023

Oh my God, you can't possibly believe that. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 15, 2023

It’s par for the course for the co-CEO of DC Studios to find himself caught in the crosshairs of a furious fandom, but suffice to say, we should not be expecting any veterans of the adult entertainment industry to pitch up in Superman: Legacy.

Not that there’s anything wrong with people in the profession trying their hand at a new line of work, but the mere fact the rumor originated from somewhere and then proceeded to gather so much momentum the creative mastermind behind an entire shared superhero universe felt compelled to weigh in says an awful lot about the subset who seem determined to tear down the DCU at any cost.