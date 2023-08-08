Rumored ‘Superman: Legacy’ plot continuing to sound suspiciously like ‘Black Adam’ may answer what Dwayne Johnson called ‘one of the biggest mysteries’

And the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change, no less.

Dwayne Johnson recently found himself in a reflective mood where he prognosticated on the failure of Black Adam, which ended up being cast into the abyss in the face of James Gunn’s DCU reboot despite still ranking as the franchise’s highest-grossing release in the last half a decade.

With many familiar faces set to be carried over from one mythology to the next, leaving the biggest star on the planet out in the cold was a major decision, and one that left Johnson ruing “one of the biggest mysteries” he’d ever experienced in his highly successful career as a result.

via Warner Bros.

However, there aren’t many IPs out there more fond of a conspiracy than denizens of the DCU, so curiosity was inevitably piqued when rumored plot details emanating from none other than Gunn’s arch-nemesis Grace Randolph offered a logline that made Superman: Legacy sound an awful lot like the Man in Black’s one-and-done contribution to the superhero sandbox.

As the scuttlebutt went, Legacy would see the Man of Steel become caught up in a Middle Eastern conflict, where he runs the risk of angering a team of superpowered individuals, all while the overarching villain of the piece attempts to leverage the entire situation for personal gain while also managing to knock the title hero down a peg or two.

It’s not close to being confirmed, but something might be in the water after fellow self-proclaimed “insider” Daniel Richtman offered an apology to Randolph for doubting the legitimacy of her Superman: Legacy speculation, which leaves you wondering if it really will echo Black Adam so closely. At times like this, you really wish Gunn hasn’t abandoned his rampant rumor-debunking.