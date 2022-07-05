The wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t seem to affect MCU fans as much now that they know they’ll be reunited with the titular ensemble in less than three days on Thor: Love and Thunder, but director James Gunn is nevertheless here to remind you that it’s his upcoming flick, and not the God of Thunder’s solo outing, that marks their proper return to the big screens.

Frankly, between Thor himself, Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and all the other gods set to make their MCU debut soon, there isn’t much room left for the Guardians to steal the spotlight. That shouldn’t discourage fans of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, however, as the character will return later this year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and on May 5, 2023 in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Now, Gunn has taken to Twitter to reaffirm Pratt’s words that the latter will be a “true masterpiece,” saying that he’s already having a ton of fun working on the initial cuts of the movie.

“In truth, the cast – from Chris to Zoe to Dave to Karen to Sean to Pom – all gave it everything they had and left it all out on the floor and I’m so very proud of them as I watch these initial cuts. It makes my favorite aspect of filmmaking — the editing process — even more fun.”

In truth, the cast – from Chris to Zoe to Dave to Karen to Sean to Pom – all gave it everything they had & left it all out on the floor & I’m so very proud of them as I watch these initial cuts. It makes my favorite aspect of filmmaking – the editing process – even more fun. https://t.co/Tqm5PQ2Pd5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 5, 2022

Sylvester Stallone Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Return With New Set Pic 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Fresh off his work on the DCEU through The Suicide Squad and the acclaimed Peacemaker series on HBO Max, Gunn might be the bold creative voice that Marvel Studios has been painfully missing in Phase Four, since even Love and Thunder hasn’t managed to impress critics all that much.