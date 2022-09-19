James Gunn seriously regrets one of his most popular MCU gags

It is common knowledge that the MCU often uses comedy in their films as a way to break the tension during all the serious and tense superhero moments. Not all gags stand the test of time, however, as James Gunn went out on social media and shared one “comedic moment” that he now regrets adding.

On Twitter, @DRileyamusing asked Gunn to continue with the “invisible Drax” gag in future Guardians of the Galaxy films. For context, the gag was first seen in Avengers: Infinity War during a scene where Star Lord and Gamora are having a private conversation. The serious moment “breaks” when the two catch Drax watching them, where he then claims he was “invincible” as he “masted the ability to stand very still.”

While it was a gag that broke the tension, it was also something that Gunn regrets adding to the film. He replied via a quote tweet and that he “almost regrets making the joke in the first place.”

Between the daily barrage of repetitive invisible jokes about John Cena in addition the the ones about Dave, I almost regret making the joke in the first place. https://t.co/LcoEaSqjIB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 17, 2022

Gunn expressed that as a director, you’d hear a joke “over and over” again during filming, which could explain why he might have second thoughts on the gag. He compared that feeling to interviews in press circuits when journalists asked him the same repetitive questions.

Yes, the same questions over and over for weeks. When a journalist comes in with a different take/questions, I can’t tell you what a nice feeling it is. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 17, 2022

Despite his recent ‘regrets’, Gunn is still all for the idea for comedy to be included in ‘serious films’ as he believes that having some humor shouldn’t discredit how serious a movie is.

It was announced that Gunn will return to the MCU to direct the next The Guardian and The Galaxy films after he received a wave of support after he was fired by Kevin Feige due to past tweets. Despite Gunn being involved in the MCU, he claimed that he too is in the dark about the timeline of the MCU and where his films sit, and only finds out after Feige announces them.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special will be released on Dec. 2022 while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to come out in 2023.