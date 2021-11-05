James Gunn Shares Behind The Scenes Look At The Suicide Squad Scene With Peacemaker

We’re getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse at James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and how he was able to film a pivotal scene that takes places in the middle of a jungle.

Gunn shared a photo of John Cena’s Peacemaker at the guerrilla camp, a moment that takes place early on in the movie in which Peacemaker and Idris Elba’s Bloodsport get competitive during the mission. Their pissing contest results in Bloodsport dispatching his team to slaughter a guerrilla platoon only to realize later that they were actually the good guys.

Check out the photo below.

One Twitter user was surprised to find that the scene was not actually filmed outdoors. Gunn explained that it looked so convincing due to production designer Beth Mickle’s “great greenery & backdrops.” He added that most of the scene was shot practically, without the aid of visual effects, save for the set’s ceiling and its reflection in Peacemaker’s helmet, which needed to be digitally erased if they happened to film it.

Because we had great greenery & backdrops (thanks to our prod designer Beth Mickle) most of this was shot practically (w/o VFX)… unless we caught the ceiling, which, obviously, needed to be replaced (as did the mirrored images in #Peacemaker’s helmet). #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/JOkfn0HRUu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 5, 2021

It wasn’t used with an LED backdrop, either, like what is used in The Mandalorian, Gunn said. “That’s just good old trees, bushes, & painted backdrops,” he explained.

No. That’s just good old trees, bushes, & painted backdrops, no projected images like in the Volume. https://t.co/Eerne0GD7H — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 5, 2021

Gunn has proven his salt in terms of making well-crafted superhero ensemble flicks, with both Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series and DC’s The Suicide Squad being hailed by critics.

In fact, Warner Bros. was so impressed with The Suicide Squad that they asked if the writer-director would be interesting in helming a spinoff show, which will coming in the form of the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker in Jan. 2022.