James Gunn shares BTS footage of ‘The Suicide Squad’ Harley Quinn fight

Superhero movie director James Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Monday from the movie The Suicide Squad. The clip is from when Gunn and crew were designing Harley Quinn’s iconic escape fight scene in the movie.

It features stunt coordinator Guy Norris and his team working through the scene using prop guns and harnesses for flying off the wall. Check it out below.

An early video I took while we were designing Harley’s escape run for #TheSuicideSquad with stunt coordinator Guy Norris & his great team. #stunts #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/OXnnW9VXMQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 22, 2021

It really gives you a sense of how much work goes into filming thirty seconds of a movie.

You can compare the scene with the original, and besides the camera angle, it’s spot on. The scene starts around 2:57 in the clip.

Since the release of The Suicide Squad, Gunn has been sharing tons of behind-the-scenes footage and discussing what went into making the film. After showing off a special photo of Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher facing off against her stunt double Katie Eischen, he went on to talk about some of the challenges that goes into stuntwork like that seen in the video he shared today.

“I don’t know of an American actor who does ALL their own stunts. Some actors are good at some stunts &, if it’s not dangerous (meaning there’s no chance they’re going to break a leg & shut down production), & they really want to, then I’m ok with it.”

The Suicide Squad was released to much critical success on August 6, 2021, and features Michael Rooker, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, and Sean Gunn. It’s out on Blu-Ray, but you can also stream it on services like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, Microsoft Movies, and YouTube.