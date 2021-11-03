James Gunn Shares Never-Before-Seen BTS Photos Of The Suicide Squad Table Read

We’re getting a new, behind-the-scenes look at the production of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, giving us a glimpse at an initial table read of the script from September 2019.

The new photos come to us from James Gunn’s own Twitter account, which is just a smörgåsbord of sneak peeks, teases, and insights into just what goes into his films. Check out the post below.

Never-before-seen photos from the table read for #TheSuicideSquad. September 2019. pic.twitter.com/K6LRsJc4wa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 3, 2021

As you can see in the post, we’re getting what is likely some of the actors’ very first reactions to the script, such as Michael Rooker, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, and Sean Gunn.

Gunn is the writer-director perhaps best known for helming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. However, he’s proven his salt in a number of superhero worlds; in fact, DC was so impressed with his work on The Suicide Squad that they asked if he would be interested in helming a spinoff series — the forthcoming HBO Max show, Peacemaker, starring John Cena.

Gunn was temporarily fired from Marvel following past resurfaced, controversial tweets. However, after fans rallied for his return, he is now slated to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, set for release on May 5, 2023.

Prior to his foray into both Marvel and DC, Gunn penned the 2000 superhero outcast film The Specials and both wrote and directed 2010’s Super, starring Rainn Wilson and taking on a realistic approach to the genre.

Given his history, it’s no wonder Gunn pretty much nailed it with both Marvel’s Guardians films and DC’s The Suicide Squad.