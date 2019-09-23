It was only 10 days ago that writer/director James Gunn finally came clean and revealed the full cast for his much-anticipated upcoming DC debut The Suicide Squad. Now, following up on that, he’s shared a fresh glimpse at many of the new members of Task Force X gathered together for the first time.

“Hanging out with part of #TheSuicideSquad team this weekend,” Gunn wrote in the caption of the Instagram post he shared earlier today. “What a great group of people!”

As you can see down below, from left to right, we have Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, and Mayling Ng.

James Gunn Shares New Look At The Suicide Squad Cast 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There are a couple of Gunn’s most frequent collaborators in this group, including his old pal Nathan Fillion and, of course, his brother Sean. Both have appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, too. Sean as Kraglin and performing the mocap for Rocket Raccoon and Fillion in a brief cameo as an alien in Vol. 1.

The Suicide Squad has an embarrassment of riches in its cast list though and the folks pictured here are far from the only ones worth paying attention to. From David Ayer’s 2016 movie, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman are all back, and they’ll be joined by newcomers Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

That’s a pretty hefty amount of stars in one movie, but Gunn may have revealed how they’ll all fit in. When announcing the full list, he teased that we shouldn’t get attached to them. Which suggests that The Suicide Squad is going to make the most of Task Force X’s dispensable nature. As such, don’t expect many of these guys to last until the end credits.