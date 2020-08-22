James Gunn Shares First Poster For The Suicide Squad

After months of mystery, the lid was finally lifted on The Suicide Squad today at DC FanDome. The virtual event’s panel focused on the upcoming sequel revealed much about what we can expect in the film, and director James Gunn has followed it up now by sharing the first ever TSS poster on social media.

Gunn took to Twitter after the conclusion of The Suicide Squad showcase to reveal the poster, an epic piece of art which features just about every one of this new, bumper-sized version of Task Force X.

“Again, thanks to all of you for checking out #TheSuicideSquad panel today at #DCFanDome,” Gunn wrote in his caption.” If you missed it, don’t worry, there will be encores. But for now here’s a final treat, a special @SuicideSquadWB DC FanDome Fan Poster we’ve been working on! I love it, how about you?”

Thanks to the panel, we can identify all the characters on this poster. There’s Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), of course, next to Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Behind them, meanwhile, is King Shark (Steve Agee) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). On the other side, there’s Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) and Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). In the background can also be spotted the likes of Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Solsoria (Alice Braga) and Weasel, the latest animal character played by Sean Gunn in one of his brother’s movies.

During the panel, Gunn called TSS a full-blown war film, with lots of action and comedy, heavily inspired by the original Suicide Squad comics by John Ostrander. And that’s very clear from this poster. Something that didn’t work in the 2016 film was pitting the Squad against a supernatural threat when they actually work better when sent into warzones, so it definitely seems like Gunn understands the story and these characters.