James Gunn Shoots Down Rumors Of Major Drax Connection In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Dave Bautista has always been known to voice his opinions in public regardless of who he ends up pissing off, having regularly blasted Disney for how they handled the firing and subsequent rehiring of James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The wrestler-turned-actor has also stated that even the thought of a Drax series on Disney Plus makes him miserable, as well as letting it be known that he believes the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped the ball on his character’s backstory by turning the muscle of the team into comic relief at the expense of his more tragic comic book history.

Rumors swept the internet yesterday that The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior was set to join Vol. 3 as Moondragon after she posted a behind the scenes image from an unnamed set that showed her wearing a bald cap while sitting in a makeup chair, but Gunn was swift to debunk the speculation, as you can see below.

Honestly maybe if I had seen that photo of @MelchiorDaniela in a bald wig & how cool she looked maybe I would have written Moondragon into the script but Daniela was lazy & didn’t post that picture until today so if you want to blame someone you’re going to have to blame her. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

In the comics, Drax the Destroyer is actually Arthur Douglas, a human whose family was killed by Thanos, before Kronos took his spirit and placed it in a new body. Moondragon is the superpowered alias of his daughter Heather Douglas, but it would have required a serious retcon to have it all fit together as part of the established Guardians of the Galaxy mythos.